Actinium Price Reaches $0.0433 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $38,546.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,161,550 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

