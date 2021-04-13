Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

