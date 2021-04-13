Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,245 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Sunoco comprises about 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sunoco worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

