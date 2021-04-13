Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 475 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

