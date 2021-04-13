Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

