Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.84 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.