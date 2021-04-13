Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 606.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

