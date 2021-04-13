AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $5.85 on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -522.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

