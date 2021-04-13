Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 26,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,032,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,790,999.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,089,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

