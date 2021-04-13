adbank Market Capitalization Achieves $13.16 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $838,259.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00056044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00038585 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.