Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADEVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Adevinta Asa stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Adevinta Asa has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13.

About Adevinta Asa

