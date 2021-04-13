AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $1.43 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $166.26 million and $4.06 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 123,078,937 coins and its circulating supply is 115,936,460 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

