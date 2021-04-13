adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 351.4% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.