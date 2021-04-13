Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $511.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

