Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $506.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

