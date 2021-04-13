Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $4.54 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 68% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $38,291.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,531 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

