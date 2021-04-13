adToken (ADT) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. adToken has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $7,360.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adToken has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037509 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

