Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

