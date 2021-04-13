AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $350.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $355.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $302.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

