Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Short Interest Update

Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the March 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,922,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADGO stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Advantego has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Advantego Company Profile

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

