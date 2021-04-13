Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
NYSE:AVK opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
