Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:AVK opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.