Aegis Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Investment analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 2,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,300. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

