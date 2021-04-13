AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Down 5.3%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $57.95. 3,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,565,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.