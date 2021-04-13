Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of AIH stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

