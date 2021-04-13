Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of AIH stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Earnings History for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

