Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $92.09 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $92.09 million and $22.94 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,600,284 coins and its circulating supply is 334,779,340 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

