Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.84. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 250,666 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.