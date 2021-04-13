Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.12. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.