Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.40% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

