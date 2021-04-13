Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading 8.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affimed traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. 32,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,147,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

