Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,676 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $36,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

AFL stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

