Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

