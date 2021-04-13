African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGFF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. African Gold Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.78 price objective on shares of African Gold Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

