Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGKF shares. Peel Hunt raised Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

