Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.35

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

AGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.