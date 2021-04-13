AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.24

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 130767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

