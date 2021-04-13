Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 32,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,632 shares.The stock last traded at $61.19 and had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183,099 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

