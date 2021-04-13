Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Equities researchers at Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
API traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 21,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.