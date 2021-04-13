Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Equities researchers at Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

API traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 21,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

