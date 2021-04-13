Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $55.06

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.06, but opened at $53.01. Agora shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 5,902 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
