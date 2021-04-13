Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $55.06

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.06, but opened at $53.01. Agora shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 5,902 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

