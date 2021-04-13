Agrello Price Reaches $0.23 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Agrello has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Agrello has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,117,416 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

