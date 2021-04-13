AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0037 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $219,951.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

