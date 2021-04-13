Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.21

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as high as C$5.25. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 76,238 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 40.57 and a quick ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of C$480.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.21.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

