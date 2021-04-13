Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to $29.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACDVF. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.