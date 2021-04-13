Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. National Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 153,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

