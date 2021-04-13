Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Air China stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Air China alerts:

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.