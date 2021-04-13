Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Air China stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Air China
