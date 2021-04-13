AirSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $75.21 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. AirSwap has a market cap of $75.21 million and $6.66 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

