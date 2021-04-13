Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon Sells 5,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00.

AKAM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,705. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

