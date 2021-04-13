Akash Network Price Reaches $6.96 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $317.10 million and $2.27 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00010982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00675952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.08 or 0.99737565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.00866965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 130,878,950 coins and its circulating supply is 45,532,482 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

