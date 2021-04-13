Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS AKKVF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Akastor ASA has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

