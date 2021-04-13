Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akbank T.A.S. has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 613,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,575. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.