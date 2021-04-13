Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
Aker Carbon Capture AS Company Profile
