Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Aker Carbon Capture AS Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

